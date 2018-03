The Score are live at The Frog in Worksop this weekend.

Regular favourites at the venue, the indie, rock and pop covers band is back for another night of classic hit by the likes of Foo Fighters, Oasis, Stone Roses, Erasure, Stereophonics, The Jam, The Killers, Black Eyed Peas and The Cure.

The gig is on Saturday, March 24 and details are at goo.gl/VhB7YC