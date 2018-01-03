X Factor Live is heading for Nottingham and Sheffield

The full line-up for The X Factor Tour 2018 has been revealed after Sean and Conor Price won the public vote for the seventh and final spot on the tour.

They join Rak-Su, Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins and Matt Linnen on the tour, which comes to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next month on February 23 and Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on March 2.

Sean and Conor received 65.5 per cent of the final vote to win their place on the tour alongside this year’s winner Rak-Su, only the second group to have ever won the competition.

Rak-Su are also the first ever X Factor act to have had three number one singles on iTunes whilst being on the show, charting with original songs I’m Feeling You, Mona Lisa and Mamacita, as well as their winner’s duet Dimelo (featuring Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy) in aid of Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.

Grace Davies won the prize fight in week one with her performance of her original song, Too Young.

The track also became the first song of the current series to top the UK iTunes chart.

Kevin Davy White won the weekend vote in week two with his rendition of Santana’s Smooth.

Lloyd Macey topped the weekend vote in week three with his performance of George Michael’s A Different Corner.

As a result, he won the right to open for chart-topping superstars Little Mix on their arena tour in Manchester.

Also joining the line-up are The Cutkelvins, whose original song Saved Me From Myself was one of the stand-out performances from week four, as well as Matt Linnen, who has been impressing with his covers of songs like Alicia Key’s Falling.

The X Factor digital host Becca Dudley will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night.

And at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges – and choose the winner.

Tickets for all UK tour dates are at www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.BookingsDirect.com