Win a family ticket to see Only Fools and Horses’ Marnie in panto at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs panto coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre, pictured is Sue Holderness as the Wicked Queen
Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs panto coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre, pictured is Sue Holderness as the Wicked Queen

Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to panto we go with a prize offer which your family will love.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is this year’s magical attraction at Mansfield Palace Theatre.