Will Varley brings his latest tour to Nottingham this month.

The esteemed singer-songwriter, who counts Billy Bragg among his public admirers, is at the Rescue Rooms with his new album, Spirit of Minnie.

Produced by Cameron McVey, the album features Will performing with a full backing band for the first time.

His Nottingham date is on January 31 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2CUxdGa