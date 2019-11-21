Worksop and Retford set for dazzling Christmas lights switch-on events

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Worksop – but things will really take off next weekend when the lights are switched on for the first time.

The free family fun-day on Saturday, November 30, will be packed with entertainment and activities.

The event will feature a bigger festive market than ever before offering everything from tasty treats to the perfect ‘secret Santa’ gifts, and entertainment from 2pm including Take That tribute act, Take This at 6pm.

Sally Gillborn, North Nottinghamshire business improvement district chief executive, said: “Christmas is a special time of year and we want to ensure the people and businesses of North Notts have a season to remember in 2019.

“These events will showcase some of the wonderful businesses we have across the district, as well as giving residents of North Notts the chance to get together and share some Christmas spirit.”

The Worksop event will also see performances by school choirs from Sir Edmund Hilary, Gateford, St John’s and Redlands, plus singers Katie Greaves and Katie Lucas, and pantomime antics with the Blyth Players.

Retford’s big switch-on takes place on Sunday, December 1, featuring a host of performances from local schools and entertainers during the day before the lights are switched on at 5pm.

There will be festive fun from 10am to 6pm.

As well as star guest Santa Claus, children can enjoy Jo Jingles, Traxie Bear and Bassetlaw Bear before the fireworks.

There will also be turns from the Retford Pipe & Drum Band, Majestic Theatre School, the Elizabethan Academy, Makaton Choir, the Performance Hub, Louise Clarkson Dancers, and others.

Mrs Gillborn said: “We are delighted to be partnering Retford Business Forum in delivering this year’s event.

“We are particularly excited by our new Christmas lights in Retford which will really bring Christmas alive in the town centre.”

Both towns will also hold special market events before Christmas – in Retford on December 10 and 17 and in Worksop on December 6 and 8 – meaning more chances to shop for stocking fillers.

There will also be a switch-on event taking place in Harworth on Friday, December 6, from 3–6pm.