Retford Charter Day returns for Bank Holiday full of family fun

Retford will celebrate its historic royal charter on Bank Holiday Monday, with a packed day of family fun taking places across the town.

The annual event is held to mark the awarding of the charter by King Henry III in 1247, which gave the town the right to hold its own fair.

Organising committee chairman Richard Strickson said: “It’s probably Retford’s biggest community event now and gives everyone here a chance to celebrate, together with the many visitors who come each year.

“It’s more of a family fun day than anything now, and it is just a brilliant occasion.”

Venues throughout the town will be buzzing with entertainment for the young and old, with the Market Square and Kings Park at the centre of the action, where Darth Vader and his Storm Troopers will be tempting people over to the dark side.

The street fair takes over the area around Carolgate and Exchange Street, and there will be more child-friendly rides in the park.

One of the biggest highlights will happen in the skies above the town, with a Spitfire fly-by expected in the early afternoon.

A glider from a local club will be stationed on the ground, just one of many jaw-dropping attractions alongside an all new line-up of classic vehicles and super cars plus the and the Worksop and District Motor Club.

Professor Paul Temple, who may be familiar to Channel 5 viewers, will be bringing his traditional fairground organ to the park, and staging Punch and Judy shows at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm.

Children’s drama company Debutots will perform an interactive storytelling of the The Gruffalo’s Child at Bassetlaw Museum, 11–11.45am, then at Captain Jack’s Adventure 1–1.45pm.

There will be dancing, live music and martial arts exhibitions at the Town Hall, on the Lawns, and in the performance area. Listen out for the fantastic Pantastic steel band.

The fire station will be open to the public all day, with firefighters giving tours and demonstrating equipment and rescue techniques.

There will also be backstage tours at the Majestic Theatre from 10am to 2.30pm, where Retford Amateur Operatic Society will be holding rehearsals.

The Butter Market will be hosting a craft market with dozens of stalls.

Road closures will be in effect around the town centre.