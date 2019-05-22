Family attractions in Nottinghamshire this bank holiday weekend
Feasting on artisan food, watching maypole dancing or whizzing through the trees on a zipwire.
All this and more will be entertaining families in Nottinghamshire this bank holiday weekend. Read this for ideas to keep the little ones entertained
Become a space explorer for the day and follow a space-themed trail around Thoresby Park from May 25 to June 2, 10am to 4pm.
Enjoy zip wires, freefall swings and netted walkways full of inflatable balls and slides at Go Ape Sherwood Forest.
Traders will be selling crafts and gift ware in the cloisters of Newstead Abbey from May 25 to May 27, 11am to 4pm.
Wellow Maypole Celebrations on bank holiday Monday has a children's procession, crowning of the May Queen, dancing, Punch and Judy, games, stalls and live music.
