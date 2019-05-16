Stock image

All you need to know about play centres in Nottinghamshire

Mums and dads - looking for inspiration to keep your child amused when the sun is sulking?

How about checking out a play centre in Nottinghamshire or maybe one of these activities?

Kids can race their pals down four-lane and two-lane slides or scramble across a rope bridge. A ball pool and slide provide fun for toddlers.

1. Play Mania, Mansfield

Kids can race their pals down four-lane and two-lane slides or scramble across a rope bridge. A ball pool and slide provide fun for toddlers.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
A two-lane slide, rope bridge and car track are the treats in store for older children while toddlers can have fun in the ball pond or on a slide.

2. Pirate's Play, Party and Laser Centre, Sherwood

A two-lane slide, rope bridge and car track are the treats in store for older children while toddlers can have fun in the ball pond or on a slide.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
All the family can have fun here with 140 interconnected trampolines, a dodgeball arena and a giant slide, inflatables, soft play toys and a ball pit.

3. Freestyle Indoor Trampolne Park and soft play, Kirkby in Ashfield

All the family can have fun here with 140 interconnected trampolines, a dodgeball arena and a giant slide, inflatables, soft play toys and a ball pit.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Your little treasures can burn off energy on a slide, in the ball pit and climb aboard ride-on toys.

4. SQUIGGLES Playden, Hucknall

Your little treasures can burn off energy on a slide, in the ball pit and climb aboard ride-on toys.
Pixabay. Stock image
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3