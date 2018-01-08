World War One tale hits stage in Nottingham later this year

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s The Wipers Times tells the true and extraordinary story of the satirical newspaper created in the mud and mayhem of the Somme.

The Wipers Times is coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from August 27-September 1, direct from a record breaking West End season.

In a bombed-out building during the First World War in the Belgian town of Ypres (mis-pronounced Wipers by British soldiers), two officers discover a printing press and create a newspaper for the troops.

Far from being a sombre journal about life in the trenches, they produced a resolutely cheerful, subversive and very funny newspaper designed to lift the spirits of the men on the front line.

Defying enemy bombardment, gas attacks and the disapproval of many of the top brass, The Wipers Times rolled off the press for two years and was an extraordinary tribute to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Tickets to see the productions are £17-£35.50. For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk or you can call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photo credit: Kristen McTernan