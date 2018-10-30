War in the spotlight in new play set in Worksop

Worksop’s War is a new play which can be seen at Manton Sports and Social Club, Worksop, on November 8-9, from 7pm.

Hippie Theatre Company will be performing this play, written by Laura Sanders.

It is being staged to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and tells the story of Worksop during the conflict.

It focuses on how people in the town still had to go on living even though the war was on. The play’s author Laura Sanders recently graduated from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in scriptwriting and there will be a raffle at the performances to raise money for Help for Heroes.

Tickets are £5. To reserve them, you can call 07722 180466.