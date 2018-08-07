Theatre Review: This is Elvis proves an electrifying experience

FIFTY years ago, the golden era of Elvis Presley had seemingly peaked, writes John Shawcroft.

His world-shattering emergence in the 1950s changed the course of popular music but by 1968 his career had stalled, eclipsed, after some dodgy films, most notably by the Beatles and the Mersey sound, but also by Tom Jones and even, for heaven’s sake, Herman and his Hermits.

But that year, his first live TV special, The ’68 Comeback Special, re-established him at the top of the entertainment world and later he starred at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, cementing his place in history as the King of rock ‘n’ roll.

His story is spectacularly re-created in This is Elvis, an electrifying new musical which is at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall this week. It’s easy to dismiss this sort of thing as another jukebox musical, and, after all, with some 30 of Presley’s greatest hits an Elvis fan would not want much more.

But this goes much deeper, with a superb telling of Elvis’s early career and the drama leading up to the comeback.

It’s doubtful if any entertainer has spawned so many tribute acts, some of them bordering on the hilarious. But surely none can surpass the Canadian Stephen Michaels, who gets about as close to the real thing as possible.

Hereabouts a declaration of interest. Although I appreciated Elvis’s talent and enjoyed his music, particularly his later stuff, Frank Sinatra was – and is - my preferred choice. So this review is not being written by a diehard Presley fan, looking back nostalgically through ageing and rose-coloured glasses. That said, whether their bag is Beethoven or the Beatles, it is difficult to imagine anyone not being impressed by this show.

First is the back story, beginning in the NBC Studios where a hesitant and reluctant Elvis is preparing for a TV special. He is uncertain, wanting to return to his roots by going back on the road. There are frequent references to his relationship with his late mum, his failing marriage to Priscilla, his early dabbling in alcohol and drug abuse. Warnings are issued by his loyal friends, played by Reuven Gershon and Mark Pearce; in the meantime we get medleys of his early hits as we go into the TV show with Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, All Shook Up and Love Me Tender to the fore.

Then it’s off to Graceland and the decision to scrap the films – “the scripts are the same, I punch the guys and get the girl” – again with this yearning to go on tour. But his manager, the notorious Colonel Tom Parker, books him into the The Showroom of the International Hotel in Las Vegas.

There are misgivings, aired in a rehearsal room a few hours before the opening night. You have to wonder why as Bridge Over Troubled Water brings the house down and the first half ends with Peace in the Valley.

Act Two is exclusively the concert. Tom Jones has already headlined in Vegas and everyone is here, Sinatra, Cary Grant etc, Here is the white suit and a stream of hits, with the audience on its feet for Polk Salad Annie, Suspicious Minds etc., but silently respectful for a superb The Wonder of You and An American Trilogy.

The ten-piece backing is superb, with Niall Kerrigan outstanding on lead guitar and the Sweet Inspirations girl group, Chevone Stewart, Katrina May and Misha Malcolm, about as good as it gets.

But Michaels is the standout and, for once, the accolades – towering, stunning, shivers down your spine, brilliant etc., are justified. You know the hits, of course, and most of them are here, but there is something else. Presley never performed in these islands and, again on a personal note, while I have seen Sinatra, the Beatles and, of course, Sir Tom, Elvis is a sort of missing icon. As you watch this performance, you genuinely feel you are in Vegas, present at the show. It feels real and this is as near as anybody is going to get to a live Presley offering, despite the multi-media magic.

And there’s no messing about at the end. A pulsating Jailhouse Rock, a quick curtain call and then the announcement – Ladies and Gentlemen, Elvis has left the building.

If you are an Elvis fan, it’s a must. If you have any interest in popular music, go and see it. It’s at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham until Saturday, August 11.

