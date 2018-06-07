THEATRE REVIEW: Powell shines in Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain at Theatre Royal Nottingham

Retirement isn’t all its cracked up to be in 1921 for an ageing, somewhat arthritic Sherlock Holmes, writes John Shawcroft.

Keeping bees at his rented Sussex cottage, indulging in a spot of fly fishing but now unable to play his beloved Stradivarius – it’s a far cry from The Hound of the Baskervilles and tangles with Moriarty. And, with a touch of paranoia, he’s not wholly convinced that his arch nemesis actually died at the Reichenbach Falls all those years ago.

Theatre Royal Bath Dress Rehearsal April 2018'Sherlock Holmes The Final Curtain 'By Simon Reade after Arthur Conan Doyle'Director - David Grindley Designer - Jonathan Fensom'Lighting - Jason Taylor Sound - Gregory Clarke'Sherlock Holmes/Robert Powell Mary Watson/Liza Goddard'Mycroft Holmes/Roy Sampson Dr Watson/Timothy Knightley'Miss Hudson/Anna O'Grady Officer Newman/Lewis Collier'Other Parts Daniel Cech-Lucas Peter Cadden 'Peter Yapp Louise Templeton'�NOBBY CLARK'+44(0)7941-515770'+44(0)20-7274-2105'nobby@nobbyclark.co.uk

Such is the background to Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain, a new play by Simon Reade (Theatre Royal, Nottingham until Saturday). But the man who is arguably the most renowned fictional detective of them all isn’t quite ready to call it a day just yet.

So when a woman’s body, albeit dressed in men’s clothing, is washed up on his private beach, an incognito Holmes offers advice to Detective Inspector Newman (Lewis Collier) who is investigating the death. Then Mary Watson, the wife of his former comrade-in-arms, arrives to tell him that she has seen her dead son at 221B Baker Street (where the Watsons now live) apparently alive and well. Now Holmes’s powers of deduction click into gear.

The outcome is a two-hour drama with the anticipated twists, turns and red herrings which, while holding the attention, is a little too wordy for its own good at times.

Robert Powell is excellent as Holmes, although, as a character, this latter-day Sherlock is bound to impose restrictions on any actor. Here he is reunited with Liza Goddard after their successes in Single Spies and Relatively Speaking and, although she does not get the best of the dialogue, she makes an admirable foil with some waspish comments directed at her often confused husband.

We soon move from Holmes’s rented cottage retreat to 221B and here Timothy Kightley is an amiable Dr Watson, finding new uses for modern-day radio and electricity. There are also some lovely comic moments from Anna O’Grady as the housekeeper Miss Hudson (daughter of Holmes and Watson’s former landlady Mrs Hudson) which help lift the spirits.

Spirits, indeed, and, in line with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s dabbles into spiritualism, we get some apparently spooky carryings-on involving a séance which Holmes’s brother Mycroft (Roy Sampson) finds less than underwhelming.

The tangled web is eventually unravalled by Holmes. But it’s a somewhat weak finale, although Moriarty’s influence has a part to play.

Just when you think it’s all over Mary appears back on stage to deliver a homily on motherhood and leave the mystery of how the woman on the beach really met her end – poisoned by a Portuguese man-of-war or by some other means?

Other roles are played by Peter Brollow, Daniel Cech-Lucas, Peter Cadden, Peter Yapp and Louise Templeton and for all the play’s shortcomings you cannot fault the acting, notably from Powell who is only offstage for around ten minutes.

All-in-all, it’s a pleasant two hours which just about satisfies the Holmesians and provides an enjoyable enough introduction to newcomers.

Photo credit: Nobby Clark