Tat’s the way to do it as family show comes to Nottingham venue later this year

Tabby McTat will be a theatrical treat for families when it comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on August 14-15.

Tabby McTat is a cat with the loudest of meee-ews and a best friend with a guitar. Together they sing their favourite songs, until one day Fred disappears. Separated and alone, Tabby finds shelter and a new life with all the home comforts that any cat could dream of. But he wants to be reunited with Fred and sets out to find him.

Interwoven with original songs, Tabby McTat is the heart-warming tale of friendship and loyalty from the team behind Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Zog.

For more, call the box office on 0115 9895555 Photo credit: Robin Savage