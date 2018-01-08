Still chance to catch panto fun at Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse’s panto production of Cinderella continues its run until Saturday, January 20.

Renowned as a ‘Midlands institution’, the Nottingham Playhouse panto is written and directed by Mr Panto himself Kenneth Alan Taylor.

As the well-known story goes; Prince Charming (Benjamin McMillan) is hosting a ball – with the help of faithful side-kick Dandini (Adam Pettigrew) - and Cinderella (Kelly Agredo) would give anything to go, but her evil stepmother Devilla (Rebecca Little) and ugly sisters Bella (John Elkington) and Donna (Darren Southworth) have other plans.

Can Cinderella escape their clutches and - with the help of her Fairy Godmother (Claire Storey) and best friend Buttons (Tim Frater) - find true love?

Audiences will boo, hiss and cheer as they see this traditional pantomime come to life on stage, and enjoy performances from ‘one of the country’s greatest dames’ John Elkington among other much-loved Nottingham Playhouse panto performers.

Kenneth Alan Taylor’s magical story has been delighting audiences of all ages with its sumptuous costumes and magnificent scenery, as well as a coachload of hilarity, slapstick, song and dance!

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9419419.