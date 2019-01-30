Stars of YouTube to bring live show to Nottingham Playhouse

You’ve seen Foil, Arms and Hog on YouTube, now watch them in the flesh at Nottingham Playhouse on March 14.

The boys are back! Not content with their massive YouTube following, they are hitting the road again with Craicling, their new show.

FA&H are best known for their online videos, but their live show is what they are most proud of.

Craicling is a fast-paced sketch show featuring a tutorial on how to hold a baby, a Gregorian chant about drunken monks, and a step-by-step guide on how to kill an actor.

The live shows are just like the videos but with the difference being that they are, well, even better.

Have you seen the classic vids An Englishman Plays Risk, and How to Speak Dublin?

Well imagine sketches of a similar nature being performed live, in the moment, by three of Ireland’s fastest-rising comedy stars.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419.