See Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Kids’ favourite Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom Live can be seen on stage at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on May 13 and 14.

From the makers of Peppa Pig comes this BAFTA award-winning television animation live on stage.

Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan.

Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird.

They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter.

This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family.

Call the box office for tickets on 01623 633133

