Rescheduled family rave is coming to Mansfield

The multi award-winning Big Fish Little Fish family rave is coming to Mansfield for a Masquerade Ball with a difference on Sunday, April 29.

Rescheduled from March 18 due to the snowy weather that weekend, it will be held at Create Theatre Mansfield, from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Dance music legend David Dunne will be playing a set of old skool rave to a crowd of around 500 parents and their children aged 0-8.

Big Fish Little Fish has been running regularly in London since 2013. It has also been named in the top 10 of Time Out London’s ‘101 Best Things to do with Kids in London’. The Guardian called the events ‘reliably excellent’ in 2017 and Time Out said this month “credible DJ bills…..great effects…..magical”.

The family raves include a multi-sensory dance floor with top DJs playing club classics. Club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons and a giant parachute dance help to create the atmosphere of a real rave. As well as a play and chill out area for babies, the events have a high quality themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table.

Tickets for the party, which has a Night at the Museum theme, are now on sale. For more information log onto www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk; www.facebook.com/bigfishlittlefishevents