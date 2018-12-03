Panto fun is just around the corner at Retford’s Majestic Theatre

Make sure you get your tickets for some pantomime fun coming soon to Retford’s Majestic Theatre.

The theatre has once again teamed up with north west pantomime company Trio Entertainment to bring the much-loved traditional story of Aladdin to Retford.

The production takes place from January 4-6.

Aladdin will feature an all-star cast including Eastenders and Strictly Come Dancing star Ricky Groves, who is best known for his roles as Gary in the hit BBC soap as well as making appearances on Strictly and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Ricky Groves said: ”I am really looking forward to appearing in Aladdin this Christmas as Abanazar.

“I have played Abanazar a number of times and I love the experience and can’t wait to get back into the pantomime mood again and have lots of fun.”

Ricky will be joined onstage by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steven Hall, who will be playing pantomime dame Widow Twankey.

Steven explained: ”I have appeared in pantomime here in the past and love the area and all the local coffee shops, I can often be found in King’s coffee shop in between shows.”

The hilarious Stuart Earp returns from previous pantomimes. He has become a firm favourite with local audiences for his fast-paced comedy and will be appearing in the title role of Aladdin.

They are joined by Lucy Rollason as Princess Jasmine, Josephine Sherlock as the Slave of the Ring and Kassie Malam as the Genie of The Lamp, along with local dancers from Deburney School of Dance.

Producer Kevin Brown added: “Our company has been producing professional pantomime since 2007 and we can’t wait to transform The Majestic Theatre into a magical space filled with magic carpets and lots of panto fun. This is a brand new production of Aladdin and we are really pleased to be able to bring it to Retford this Christmas.”

Tickets for Aladdin at Retford’s Majestic Theatre can be booked via www.majesticretford.com by calling the box office on 01777 706866 or in person at The Majestic Theatre.