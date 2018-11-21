Orwell classic hits the stage at Create Theatre in Mansfield

West Nottinghamshire College’s Create Theatre opens its doors in Mansfield next month to a reworking of an all-time classic novel by George Orwell.

On Thursday, December 6, students on the year two performing arts diploma will be bringing Animal Farm to life in a dramatisation of Orwell’s satire.

Audiences will be able to meet the downtrodden beasts of Manor Farm who oust the drunken farmer.

However, the pigs, who consider themselves superior in intelligence, succumb to the temptation of privilege and power.

The fast-moving play, which starts at 7pm, promises to be immensely enjoyable without jeopardising the savagery of the original book, which was first published in the UK in 1945.

Tickets cost £5 per person and can be purchased by visiting the online box office at www.createtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01623 413363.