Northern Ballet launches Sheffield run of The Three Musketeers

Adventure, romance and intrigue in 17th century Paris provides the backdrop for Northern Ballet’s award-winning production of The Three Musketeers.

The mood is tense as d’Artagnan and the three musketeers embark on an action-packed quest to save the Queen’s reputation and the life of d’Artagnan’s love.

This rip-roaring ballet, with a classic love story at its heart, is opening its Sheffield run at the Lyceum Theatre tonight (Wednesday, October 24).

The Three Musketeers was nominated for best new dance production at the Olivier Awards 2008. It won the best dance award at the M.E.N. Theatre Awards 2007.

The show runs in the Lyceum until October 27. Tickets from £12, to buy click here or call 0114 249 6000.