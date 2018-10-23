Mrs Brown’s Boys to perform live dates at Nottingham and Sheffield on new tour - and here’s how to get tickets

The award-winning Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs. Brown’s Boys invite you to their brand new production Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? coming to arenas across the UK and Ireland in 2019 and stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham from April 19 to 21, and Sheffield FlyDSA Arena from December 6 to 8, 2019.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 26.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? promises to take audiences on an exhilarating, side-splitting and musical adventure.

Brendan O’Carroll said: “Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? will have you crying with laughter, tapping your toes and you will leave the show singing and smiling to yourself. We are having such fun doing this and can’t wait to share it not just with fans of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, but to anyone who needs a good night out.”

Mrs. Brown’s Boys success has been nothing short of incredible. Voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st century, awards include five BAFTAs, four National Television Awards, three TV Choice Awards, four IFTA awards, three TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards.

For the Nottingham dates, tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/mrs-browns-boys via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena box office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

For the Sheffield dates, go to www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56, as well as in person ticket sales are only available from the Sheffield City Hall box office.