Have you heard? Ladybird and co are on their way to Nottingham

The classic children’s book What The Ladybird Heard hits the stage at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from January 18--21.

Two crafty robbers, one tiny ladybird and a whole farmyard of fun. That’s the recipe for this popular touring show, directed from the West End.

Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer’s fine prize cow. But they reckon without the tiniest, quietest creature of all: the Ladybird has a plan of her own!

Join the woolly sheep, the hairy hog, the fat red hen and the dainty dog as they take on the villains in this hit musical stage adaptation of What the Ladybird Heard by Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks, published by Macmillan Children’s Books.

This action packed 55-minute adventure has original songs, live music, puppetry, plenty of audience participation and lots of laughs, making it the perfect treat for families with children aged three and up.

Julia Donaldson says of the show: “I love the songs, the farmer’s song at the beginning is wonderful and the lovely, lively acting set against Lydia’s [Monks] farmyard is a joy”.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 989 5555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Robert Workman