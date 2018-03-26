Genius in the spotlight in Simon’s latest stand-up show

Comedian Simon Evans is performing at Nottingham Glee Club on Thursday, March 29.

Following a complete sellout and critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival, Simon takes his latest live show, Genius to venues up and down the UK.

What is genius? Beethoven? Einstein? The Spork?

Is it a high IQ? A ruthless disregard for convention? Any ploy used successfully to carry a third pint glass without spilling it?

Is it the combination of unexpected influences to conceal the processes of creativity? The Beatles wrote great songs, but arguably revealed their genius only when they drew not just on Little Richard but William Burroughs, the Cabaret Voltaire and Bernard Cribbins. Maradona revealed his true genius when he emulated not Pele but Michael Jordan.

Well whatever it is, it seems to be in desperately short supply in public life at present. Few of these questions will be adequately answered but all will at the least be squinted at, quizzically, in this, Evans’s eighth solo show. With reflections on the nature of intelligence, the possibility of original thought, the struggle to find the authentic self, Evans will expose the brain to itself as only a grubby mirror in a seedy bedsit of the imagination can.

Simon is a regular on Radio Four, with five series of his own show Simon Evans Goes To Market already broadcast, He makes regular appearances on The News Quiz and he anchored and wrote seven series of the news satire The Way It Is.

He has been published in various magazines and newspapers, most recently The Daily Telegraph, giving his views on Brexit as a subject for comedy. He also writes for various other TV shows and comedians.

