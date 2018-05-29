Cult classic hits Crucible stage

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in the Crucible theatre from June 7-23.

Determined to avoid a term in jail, small time criminal McMurphy opts to spend his sentence in a psychiatric ward. As the reality of his incarceration dawns, he comes up against the authoritarian Nurse Ratched, who is not about to give up on her regime of discipline and order without a fight.

Directed by Sheffield Theatres’ associate director Javaad Alipoor, this adaptation of the classic novel that inspired the cult film will feature returning faces to the Crucible, with Lucy Black (The York Realist) returning to the stage to play Nurse Ratched and Arthur Hughes (Julius Caesar) as Billy Bibbitt. Playing the iconic role of Randle P McMurphy will be Joel Gillman (Silent Witness).

The cast is completed by Nathan Amzi (The Voice UK), Andrew Dennis (Othello), Harry Egan (Breaking the Code), Clive Hayward (A Touch of Frost), Tom Hodgkins (The Bill), Melissa Johns (Coronation Street) Mohammad Mansaray (Law and Order), Shaun Mason (Trollied), Jeremy Proulx (Of Mice and Men), Jack Tarlton (Doctor Who) and Shelley Williams (Sleeping Beauty).

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ box office in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk and are priced from £15.

Photo by Sam Taylor