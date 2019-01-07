Comedian Josh hits the road again with his latest live show

Top stand-up comedian Josh Widdicombe can be seen on his latest tour at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 5.

Back with his new touring show - titled Bit Much? - Josh is best known for the multiple award winning show The Last Leg, as well as his critically acclaimed sitcom JOSH, Insert Name Here, QI, Have I Got New For You, A League of Their Own and his hit 90s football podcast Quickly Kevin Will He Score.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.