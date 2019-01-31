Chilling tale takes to the stage Nottingham Theatre Royal

Turn Of The Screw is the classic thrilling tale by Henry James and a touring stage version of the novel can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from April 9-13.

1840. A young governess agrees to look after two orphaned children in Bly, a seemingly idyllic country house.

But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone. There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past. The governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others. Years later, confronted by the past she is compelled to account for what actually happened to her and the innocents under her protection.

This new adaptation of Henry James’s iconic tale is a masterclass in stage-craft, with captivating performances, deliciously atmospheric set and lighting design and an evocative soundtrack, starring Janet Dibley (Doctors, EastEnders, The Two of Us) and Maggie McCarthy (Dancing on the Edge, Call the Midwife).

Photo credit: Scarluuk Productions