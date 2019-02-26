Award-winning tale The Memory Of Water is at Nottingham Playhouse in May

Casting details have been announced for heartbreaking drama The Memory of Water, taking place in May at Nottingham Playhouse.

The comedy drama, directed by highly acclaimed director and National Theatre, Royal Court and Shakespeare’s Globe regular Adele Thomas, follows three estranged sisters who return to their childhood home on the eve of their mother’s funeral.

Shelagh Stephenson’s Olivier award-winning story is a relatable drama about the complexities of family relationships.

Cuckoo and EastEnders actress Juliet Cowan will be taking on the role of Teresa, alongside EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey, who will be playing Mike.

People Like Us and Love and Marriage actor Stewart Wright has also been confirmed to play Frank.

The play can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse from May 3-18.

For more details, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo credit: Robert Day