Award-winning kids’ book hits the stage at the Palace

Lost And Found by Oliver Jeffers offers some family fun at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on May 30.

Once there was a boy and one day he found a penguin at his door. He didn’t know where it had come from or who it belonged to. The penguin looked sad and the boy thought it must be lost. So he decided to help it find its way home,

even if that meant rowing all the way to the South Pole.

Set sail on a wonderful adventure in this magical, musical show for ages three and over. From the bestselling picture book by award-winning children’s author Oliver Jeffers, this funny, charming tale of friendship from Little Blue Monster Productions is perfect for a younger audience.

Brought to life with puppetry, songs and music, this is a fantastic new show for kids and their grown-ups.

For more, call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk