The Xcerts are playing Sheffield date on tour

The Xcerts are live at Plug 2 in Sheffield next month.

The Brighton three-piece are on the road next month with a series of headline dates in support of their album Hold on to Your Heart, which came out last November.

The trio have so far released two singles from the album, Feels Like Falling in Love and Hold on to Your Heart.

The former made the playlists at Radio 1, Kerrang!, Radio X and MTV Rocks and has had more than 1.7 million hits online.

And of the latter, frontman, Murray Macleod said: “It was a song that we had to write in order for me to create some closure around the end of a five-year relationship.

“I’m not kidding when I say the words just poured out of me as if they’d already been written and it took just 15 minutes from writing the first line

to recording the song.

“What I’m trying to say is, don’t break broken pieces.”

They are in Sheffield on February 19 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2Fp4Hxl