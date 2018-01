Scott Matthews is live at The Greystones in Sheffield later this year on his new UK tour.

With the influences of Paul Simon, Tim Buckley, Nick Drake and John Martyn running through it, the Wolverhampton singer-songwriter’s new album, The Great Untold, is out in April.

This tour starts at the same time, giving audiences an immediate live taste of the new songs.

He is in Sheffield on May 31 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2iCWGe9