Ruth Roubelle has a date at The Frog

Live music returns to The Frog in Worksop this week with a set by Ruth Roubelle.

Born and raised in Manchester and now based in Derbyshire, Ruth is a professional singer-songwriter influenced by the likes of Jennifer Holiday, Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Etta James, Joss Stone, Norah Jones, Mariah Carey and Ellie Goulding.

She is in Worksop on Friday, December 8, details are at http://bit.ly/2BFAPe1