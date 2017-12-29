Nottingham date for Mandolin Orange

American folk duo Mandolin Orange are live at The Running Horse in Nottingham next month as part of a headline UK and European tour.

The tour is in support of the group’s third studio album, Blindfaller which, while staying true to their Americana sound, tackles modern day themes seen in our daily headlines.

Formed in 2009, Mandolin Orange have built eared consistent critical acclaim, notably for their albums This Side of Jordan (2013) and Such Jubilee (2015), the latter being included in Rolling Stone’s ‘30 Great Country Albums of 2015 You Probably Didn’t Hear,’ and Amazon’s ‘Best of the Next 2015’.

Their Nottingham gig is on January 30 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2BGJUUB