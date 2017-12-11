Nickelback announce Nottingham Arena date

Multi-platinum selling and chart topping rock band Nickelback are set to embark on a massive European tour next year.

And the Feed the Machine tour will come to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on May 13.

Nickelback recently wrapped up a colossal 45-city tour of north America, playing to more than 600,000 fans.

The Feed The Machine tour marks the band’s triumphant return to Europe following their ninth studio album of the same name.

Frontman Chad Kroeger enthused: “We can’t wait to get back and play for all the amazing people of Europe.

“The shows are always some of our most memorable and the energy that our European friends bring every night is positively infectious.

“This is, by far and away, our biggest and best production to date and we’re ready for one hell of a party.”

Support on the tour will come from Seether, following their own massive sold-out headline UK tour earlier this year.

Tickets are £51.40 and £49.72 and available now on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2BTg2nF or in person from the arena box office.