Youth choir members spread Christmas cheer in Worksop

Members of Worksop Youth Choir climbed aboard a minibus on December 23, and visited some of Worksop’s care home residents.

They sang a lively mix of Christmas carols and more modern Christmas songs and had their elderly audiences tapping their feet and swinging their arms.

The children gave out the words so that the residents could join in if they wished and whilst they couldn’t quite match the volume of the children, they certainly sang along with great gusto.

The children sang for about half an hour in each care home, beginning with Gateford Hill, then moving on to Greenacres Care Home before a well-earned lunch in McDonald’s.

Then they headed back on the road to The Old Vicarage Care Home.

Sweets were handed out by the children at each care home and they brought a lot of Christmas cheer both to the staff working that day and most importantly, to the residents.

Any children who enjoy singing and are in Year Two or above are welcome to join Worksop’s growing children’s choir.

Older children in Year Seven or above are welcome to come and join the choir’s senior singers.

Email worksopyc@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook or at their website.