Young talent in the spotlight as Mansfield competition returns next month

Mansfield Rotary Junior Showtime 2019 returns next month.

The annual prestigious talent competition for young people between the ages of seven and 18 has a top prize of £250 for the winner, and prizes for the runners up.

The last date for entries is Friday, January 25.

The categories in the competition are: vocal (individual, duet or group); dance (individual, duet or troupe); instrumental; variety.

The heats take place at the Mansfield Library Theatre at 6.30pm on February 4-6, with the final at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Saturday, February 23.

Entry forms, rules and other information can be downloaded from rotaryclubofmansfielduk.godaddysites.com

For further enquires telephone the organiser, Paul Bacon, on 01623 456086, or email rotaryjuniorshowtime@gmail.com