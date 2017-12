Saturday, January 6, is the date for a visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall by the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Sir Mark Elder.

The talented youngsters will be performing Liadov’s The Enchanged Lake, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Dukas and Bartok’s Bluebeard’s Castle. The solo singers will be Robert Hayward as Bluebeard and Claudia Mahnke as Judith.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.