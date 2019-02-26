Wrestling aces join more top bands on Download Festival line-up

Major rock event Download Festival is to welcome WWE NXT UK to the hallowed grounds of Donington Park from June 14-16, as well as 17 further bands including supergroup Simple Creatures, The Wonder Years, and Dinosaur Pile-up.

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm, and Tyler Bate will be among the NXT UK stars parading thrilling displays of dynamic athleticism during the bona-fide full-scale ring bouts in the festival arena, which for the first time ever will be taped and aired as part of the weekly NXT UK show on the WWE Network.

Superstars Trent Seven, Walter, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, Travis Banks, Gallus and many more to be announced, will descend upon Download for a weekend of action-packed matches and unexpected surprises.

NXT has made a massive impact at the festival in previous years, performing to capacity crowds throughout the weekend, featuring impressive debuts, shocking returns and exciting moments. This is the ultimate win for wrestling fans.

Joining headliners Slipknot, Tool and Def Leppard and a host of acts already announced for the annual rock spectacle, are 17 other acts. In a UK Festival exclusive, see supergroup Simple Creatures, comprising Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, who will headline the Avalanche stage on the Saturday night.

Known as legends of the pop-punk scene, the pair will give an unmissable exclusive and first UK festival performance at this year’s Download.

Also added are Dinosaur Pile-up, who have spent the better part of two decades as purveyors of riff-laden rock and are well versed in whipping the crowd into a frenzy, the powerhouse blend of psychedelic with grunge from Allusinlove, and Liverpool’s Queen Zee who are ready to cause a commotion with their inspiring anthems. The Wonder Years will smash a punk-shaped whole through Donington with a raucous set of anti-suburban anthems, and they will be in good company with UK pop-punk upstarts Roam, known for their energetic and frantic live shows.

Norway’s Kvelertak are on their way to lead the crowd through a relentless onslaught of exciting music and join this year’s line up, as are the aptly named Hot Milk who are one of the hottest upcoming names in UK rock, Finland’s thrash prodigies Lost Society bringing with them their relentless insanely fast metal for headbanging aplenty, the grime-meets-punk London duo Nova Twins, and dirty blues rockers The Picturebooks.

Graveyard will be making their welcome return seamlessly blending rock, soul, 60s acid fuzz and a big dash of heavy metal into an infectious musical stew, alongside Mongolian internet sensations The Hu. Goodbye June, Vambo, Cloud and Kim Jennett are also set to play.

For further information, please visit downloadfestival.co.uk