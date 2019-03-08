Worksop concert for star Notts pianist Julian Clef

The Crossing Church and Centre in Worksop is the venue for a concert by the highly talented pianist Julian Clef on Saturday, March 23.

Julian, now 28, has made great strides in the music world since he was first taken under the wing of a group of generous trustees in Mansfield, led by Dr and Mrs Celestine John 14 years ago.

They saw the huge potential in him as a boy of 14, playing in charity events in Kerala, South India. His story from then has been one of success and travels to places he had never dreamed of.

Initially he was offered hospitality for a month by Dr and Mrs Celestine John, and after advice by Pamela Cook, they took him to Chetham’s Music School in Manchester.

Once accepted there – with the trustees raising the costs – he went on to win scholarships and awards during his studies at the Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester and the Guildhall College, London.

He subsequently became one of the proteges of one of the most renowned international pianists, Sir Andras Schiff. Through his influence, Julian gave recitals in many cities in Europe as well as in New York.

Recently, Julian gave a recital in the Royal Concert Hall series for young pianists before going to Sri Lanka to appear as soloist with a leading orchestra. Julian now lives and works in London.

He has appeared at the Crossing Church & Centre, Worksop, a number of times and has a popular following there. The concert starts at 7.30pm and he is returning to play some of the favourites – Chopin, Beethoven and Brahms - but also pieces by George Gershwin and special arrangements of excerpts from The Sound of Music.

Tickets are £10 each (£4 for 16s and under) and can be obtained from Sheila Haslam via sheilahaslam@ntlworld.com or by calling 01623 627764.

Photo credit: Arnaud Devic