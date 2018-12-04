Worksop choral group’s Reuben secures place in National Youth Choir

Teenager Reuben Apostol has secured a place in the National Youth Choir and is able to count himself amongst the very best young singers in the country.

Reuben Apostol is a 13-year-old pupil at Outwood Academy Portland with an exceptional singing voice.

He sings with the newly formed Worksop Youth Choir and is one of the many talented young singers who receive training while having a lot of fun every Monday evening (6pm to 7pm) at Holy Family School.

The choir is led by a musician of international acclaim, Ruth Massey, who has sung professionally with some of the most prestigious chamber choirs in the world.

It was she who recognised Reuben’s talent and suggested he should audition for the highly acclaimed National Youth Choir. After a challenging audition, Reuben had to wait more than two weeks to find out whether he had been successful or not but eventually the news came through that he had secured a place in the choir.

Worksop Youth Choir will be performing alongside the well known and very experienced adult choir, Ryton Chorale, in a grand Christmas concert at Worksop Priory on December 17, at 7pm.

At that concert, the audience will be treated to Reuben’s voice as he sings a solo verse from the Christmas song Walking in the Air and joins his choir friends in many other well-known carols.

The two choirs will be joined by professional instrumentalists to perform Wassail - Carols of Comfort and Joy , a heartwarming collection of much-loved carols and Christmas songs.

All are welcome to this concert and it is expected to be the perfect start to everyone’s Christmas.