Trio of top gigs at The Diamond in Sutton

The Diamond at Sutton-in-Ashfield plays host to three sparkling gigs this weekend.

Kicking the proceedings off on Friday, March 1, will be a Blondie tribute with support from Roxy By Ferry.

The Stoney Street venue hosts a 60s Extravaganza on Saturday, March 2, starting at 8pm.

It will feature tributes to The Beatles (by The Pretend Beatles), The Rolling Stones (by The Stones) and The Kinks (by The Kinx).

Finally, on Sunday, March 3, you can see Coldplayer performing the best of Coldplay in an afternoon show running from 2pm to 6pm.

For more on these and other future gigs at the venue, see www.thediamonduk.com