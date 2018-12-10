Trio of entertaining gigs lined up at The Diamond in Sutton

There are three more sparkling gigs lined up for you this coming weekend at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

First up, on Friday, December 14, it’s The Stereosonics with their Stereophonics tribute act.

Entry is members £6/non-members £7.50 and support on the night comes from Steeler.

Then, on Saturday, December 15, it’s the turn of The Fabulous Kommitments with their party night show. Entry to the gig at the Stoney Street-based venue is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, Cliff And The Shadz perform their tribute to the music of Cliff Richard and the Shadows on Sunday, December 16. The afternoon gig runs from 2pm-6pm and entry is £5.

There is also food available for this gig.