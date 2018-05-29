Top trio to play at Beehive Folk Club this week

editorial image

Faustus will be the guests at The Beehive Folk Club, taking place at Harthill Village Hall on Friday June 1.

Nominated for the Best Group Award in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Faustus brings to the stage three of the leading lights of their generation: Saul Rose (Waterson:Carthy, Whapweazel, War Horse), Benji Kirkpatrick (Seth Lakeman Band, Bellowhead) and Paul Sartin (Bellowhead, Belshazzar’s Feast).

They have a plethora of experience between them, brought together in a virtuosic display of musicianship representing the best in the current vibrant English folk scene

For more, email garratt-p@sky.com