Top selection of tributes at The Diamond

Jack Bowater brings his acclaimed tribute to the music of Ed Sheeran to The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, August 24.

Entry for the gig, which also features Steeler, is members £7/non-members £8.50.

On Saturday, August 25, the Stoney Street venue welcomes The Stones to perform their tribute to The Rolling Stones.

Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, there is a tribute gig in two parts, on Sunday, August 26. You can enjoy musical tributes, firstly to Robbie Williams and then to Take That. Entry is members £8/non-members £10.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com