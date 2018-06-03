Top guitarist Durrant reaches the area on national tour

Concert guitarist and composer Richard Durrant brings his Stringhenge tour to St Mary’s Church in Edwinstowe on Wednesday, June 13.

During the ten-date tour, Richard will be cycling between each concert on this three week, 1,000 mile, musical adventure and will play British folk music, Durrant originals and music by JS Bach.

Durrant cites the British landscape as the main inspiration for this tour and accompanying album Stringhenge (a double album available on vinyl, CD and download). But the instruments played at each gig also played a huge part in the formation of this project.

“I’m lucky to be playing what I believe to be the world’s most beautiful concert guitar. It was made from 5,000 year old English Oak by the Lincolnshire Luthier Gary Southwell and the instrument feels like a sacred object.

“You will also hear my four string tenor guitar (the Uffington Tenor by Ian Chisholm) and a ukulele set aside purely for the music of JS Bach”.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £15/£5 under 18s

For more, see www.richarddurrant.com/event/richard-durrants-stringhenge-album-launch-tour-edwinstowe/

Photo by Kris Pawlowski