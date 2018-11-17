Top Buddy Holly tribute is coming to Mansfield venue

Fans of the late, great Buddy Holly won’t want to miss a tribute show coming soon to Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Buddy Holly: A Legend Reborn can be seen there on Thursday, November 22, starting at 7.30pm.

Through 1957 to 1959, one man changed the face of music and revolutionised the meaning of rock and roll. That man was Buddy Holly.

Clutching a Fender Stratocaster, sporting a pair of heavy-rimmed glasses, and sounding exactly like Buddy in his heyday, a legend is reborn.

This all-new production celebrates an artist who shot straight into the limelight as soon as That’ll Be The Day hit the radio. Though his career was short, this one-man powerhouse gave the world a stack of hits that will never be forgotten.

Join Buddy Holly - A Legend Reborn to relive the rockin’ 50s music scene with hits such as Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Words of Love, It’s So Easy, Rave On and many more.

For ticket details, you can call the box office at the Leeming Street-based venue on 01623 633133 or you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk