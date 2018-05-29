Top acoustic and roots music as Southwell-based festival returns

There’s a blend of international stars, festival favourites and regional talent lined up for this year’s Gate To Southwell (June 7-10), the acoustic and roots events, and one of America’s most successful singer-songwriters, Gretchen Peters, will be among the headline acts.

Grammy-nominated and recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, she is regarded as one of the best voices in country music; her hit album Blackbird’ was described as “an Americana tour de force” by The Sun while Uncut magazine hailed her as “one of Nashville’s greatest talents of the past two decades”. Gretchen (pictured) will be performing in the Southwell Big Top on Saturday June 9.

Also booked are hugely- successful veteran Geordies Lindisfarne (pictured), BBC award-winning folkies The Young’uns, one of Ireland’s greatest singers Cara Dillon performing with special guests, Danish roots stars Habadekuk, extraordinarily funky Latin ska band Dinamo from Mallorca, celebrated Devon guitarist and singer-songwriter John Smith, acclaimed Canadian fiddlers The Fitzgeralds and 2017 BBC Folk Singer of the Year Kris Drever. There will also be a special Blues Night (Thursday, June 7) featuring Britain’s number one R&B band Nine Below Zero and Louisiana bluesmen The Lil’ Jimmy Reed Band.

Also joining the eclectic, international bill is Scotland’s Blue Rose Code, the Canadian jazz-meets-klezmer-meets-folk of The Boxcar Boys, acclaimed Southwell regulars Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar, 2017 BBC Group of the Year The Furrow Collective, irresistibly entertaining Canadian hillbillies Ol Savannah, the traditional Celtic dance fused with funk and jazz of Dallahan, much-loved global troubadour Rory McLeod, the Canadian roots rock of James Keelaghan and Hugh McMillan, FATEA folk award winners the Luke Jackson Trio, highly-rated harmonious Celts Mongoose plus The Outside Track’s blend of Canadian and Celtic musics, and award-winning songstress Vikki Clayton, who has sung with both Fairport and Fotheringay. While charismatic Jeff Warner, one of America’s foremost performers and interpreters of traditional music, returns following his excellent appearance in 2014, Truckstop Honeymoon - fusing bluegrass, punk rock and soul with music hall jazz and rock and roll - will be newcomers to Southwell in June.

They took to the road in 2005 after their New Orleans home, and their recording studio, were destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. Since then, they’ve settled in Kansas but still continue to travel the world with their four kids. Another welcome visitor is Joshua Cook, who also brings his unique brand of raw rock & roll, hard R&B and electric blues to Southwell, all the way from Kansas USA.

Adding to this fine mix there are also some very talented Midlands acts including the megafolk of Birmingham’s Destroyers, the stunning harmonies of Lincolnshire’s Winter Wilson, the country blues of Derbyshire’s Rogue Embers, the bluegrass Americana of North Lincolnshire’s The Life And Times Of The Brothers Hogg – one of last year’s highlights – plus the fantastic folk-country of the highly-rated Rye Sisters also from Lincolnshire. Throw into this regional music stew the extraordinary land-locked pirate prog-rock-meets-world-music of Nottingham’s Seas Of Mirth and there’s something for the most eclectic and eccentric of tastes.

For ticket details, go to www.gtsf.uk

Photo credit for Lindisfarne: The Beautiful Image