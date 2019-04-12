Tickets on sale now for Kate Rusby show at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Get your tickets now for folk favourite Kate Rusby’s latest appearance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on December 20.

The folk ace’s beautiful, expressive vocals never fail to connect the emotional heart of a song to that of her audience.

Famously down to earth, for more than 20 years Kate’s engaging personality and sharp Yorkshire wit have endeared her to concert goers everywhere.

After 15 years of enchanting audiences up and down the land, Kate’s Christmas tour has, for many, become as much a part of the festivities as Christmas pudding itself!

