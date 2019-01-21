Tickets on sale next week for James gig at Doncaster Racecourse

Much-loved British band James have announced a summer outdoor show at Doncaster Racecourse, taking place on Saturday, August 17.

Tickets for the gig go on general sale from 10am on January 31.

Following the release of their new album Living In Extraordinary Times last year, extraordinary times call for extraordinary music, and so James are back with new songs forged in these strangest of days.

The Mancunians returned in 2018 with the Better Than That EP and they followed with their 15th studio album. Taken together as shot and chaser, they prove James to be as vital, visceral and urgent as ever.

James are one of British indie rock’s most celebrated and enduring bands.

Formed in 1982 in Whalley Range, Manchester, their debut EP was released in November the following year on Factory Records and made Morrissey and Johnny Marr into early fans.

The band went on to produce a string of huge hits during the next three decades, including Come Home, Sit Down, She’s a Star and Laid.

Tickets for the performance will be available from the box office on 0844 249 1000 or at http://www.vmstickets.co.uk/