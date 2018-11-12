Three of the best at The Diamond this weekend

Bravado bring their tribute to the music of Rush to The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, November 16.

Entry to the Stoney Street-based venue is members £7/non-members £8.50.

On Saturday, November 17, it’s the turn of UK Guns and Roses with their tribute show. Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, on the afternoon of Sunday, November 18, it’s the turn of Acoustica.

They will be performing classic hits from the likes of Tom Petty, Steve Harley, Pink Floyd, REM, Neil Young and many more in their own unique style for your entertainment.

Entry is £5 and the club is open from 2pm-6pm.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com