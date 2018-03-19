Thoresby return for wind orchestra in anniversary year

Nottingham Symphonic Wind Orchestra will be returning to Thoresby Riding Hall for a concert later this year.

NSWO is one of the leading amateur wind orchestras in the UK and is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018.

Guided by musical director Keiron Anderson, highlights over the years have included broadcasts on Radio 3 and Classic FM.

Concerts are given in support of charity with over £100,000 raised since 1987. In 2018 NSWO is supporting Maggie’s (Nottingham).

NSWO will be at Thoresby Riding Hall for an exciting afternoon of musical Heroes and Villains.

The concert takes place on Sunday, May 13, starting at 3pm.

Tickets are £10 (under 14s £5) from Windblowers on 0115 9410543 and the box office on 01623 822009. (Donation to Maggie’s.)

For more see www.nottinghamsymphonicwinds.org.uk